Upcoming week (5/8-5/14): NC State sports

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of May 8-May 14 (all start times EST):

Sunday, May 8

NC State baseball versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina (Doubleheader): 11 a.m.

NC State softball versus Florida State in Raleigh, North Carolina (Doubleheader): Noon

NC State women's tennis versus Tennessee at the 2022 NCAA Women's Tennis Championship in Raleigh, North Carolina: 2 p.m.

Monday, May 9

NC State men's golf at the NCAA Regional in New Haven, Connecticut

Tuesday, May 10

NC State men's golf at the NCAA Regional in New Haven, Connecticut

NC State baseball versus UNCG in Raleigh, North Carolina: 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11

NC State men's golf at the NCAA Regional in New Haven, Connecticut

Thursday, May 12

NC State men's tennis versus NCAA Finals & Individual Championships

NC State baseball versus Wake Forest in Raleigh, North Carolina: 6:30 p.m.

Friday, May 13

NC State men's tennis versus NCAA Finals & Individual Championships

NC State women's golf at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State baseball versus Wake Forest in Raleigh, North Carolina: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 14

NC State men's tennis versus NCAA Finals & Individual Championships

NC State women's golf at the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona

NC State baseball versus Wake Forest in Raleigh, North Carolina: 1 p.m.

