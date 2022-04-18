Welcome to All-Wolfpack

Hello all,

My name is Rob McLamb and I am happy to be coming to you from the Triangle in North Carolina. Some of you may know me for my coverage of NC State Athletics over the years and I am thrilled to announce that I will now be publishing and covering the Wolfpack for Fan Nation on Sports Illustrated dot com.

One of the things that has most impressed me about Wolfpack Nation is the passion not just for one or two particular sports, but for all the teams that represent North Carolina State University.

With that passion comes a great responsibility for those who cover NCSU, and I look forward to meeting that challenge. All-Wolfpack can be found on several social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. You can also follow me on Twitter (@RobMcLamb).

Thank you for your time. I look forward to seeing you all near the Brickyard.

Regards,

Rob McLamb