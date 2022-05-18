Wolfpack pair selected to U19 German National Team Camp

RALEIGH - NC State women's soccer's Annika Wohner and Nina Zimmer have been selected for the U19 German National Team camp in Krefeld, Germany, from May 23-27. Wohner and Zimmer are two of the five NC State players, coming from four different countries, selected to a National Team roster in just the 2021-22 year.

After the U19 Germany team qualified last month for the 2022 U19 UEFA Championships this June 24-July 9 in the Czech Republic, the team will hold two camps in May and June before competing for the European title.

"Annika and Nina have continued to improve and develop this past year and that progress has been noticed by the German staff," Head Coach Tim Santoro said. "Obviously, the goal is to make the final roster for the Euros but, either way, they're in a select group of players competing for one of the world's elite soccer nations."

NC State is one of four teams in the ACC and one of eight in the country in the last five fall seasons to make at least the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament every year, and advance to the NCAA Sweet Sixteen in at least three of those seasons.

The Wolfpack is set to open its 2022 season with a home exhibition vs. Ohio State on August 8.