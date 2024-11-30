All Huskers

Carriker Gut Reaction: Nebraska Football Loses a Heartbreaker to Iowa - Again!

Adam Carriker is in disbelief after the Huskers found a way to lose to the Hawkeyes

Adam Carriker

Adam Carriker is in disbelief about a lot of things that happened in this game! Iowa couldn't win this game on their own, they couldn't do jack on offense, they literally just waited for Nebraska to hand them the game!

