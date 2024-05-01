All Huskers

Jackson Brockett's no-hitter leads Nebraska over Kansas State

The sixth no-no in program history gets the Huskers back onto some midweek success

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

Finally, some midweek success for Nebraska baseball, and some history to go along with it.

NU got a complete-game no-hitter Wednesday from junior lefthander Jackson Brockett. The Huskers beat Kansas State 8-0 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.

Brockett had pitched just 5.1 innings this season ahead of Wednesday's start. He notched 12 strikeouts on the night, a nice feather in the cap next to tossing Nebraska's first nine-inning individual no-hitter since 1954 and the sixth no-no in program history.

At the plate, Ben Columbus hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day. Riley Silva also posted a pair of hits.

Nebraska, with its first midweek win since March 23, is now 28-15 for the year. Kansas State falls to 26-18.

Nebraska heads to Minnesota this weekend for a three-game Big Ten Conference series.

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 