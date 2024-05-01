Jackson Brockett's no-hitter leads Nebraska over Kansas State
Finally, some midweek success for Nebraska baseball, and some history to go along with it.
NU got a complete-game no-hitter Wednesday from junior lefthander Jackson Brockett. The Huskers beat Kansas State 8-0 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln.
Brockett had pitched just 5.1 innings this season ahead of Wednesday's start. He notched 12 strikeouts on the night, a nice feather in the cap next to tossing Nebraska's first nine-inning individual no-hitter since 1954 and the sixth no-no in program history.
At the plate, Ben Columbus hit a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day. Riley Silva also posted a pair of hits.
Nebraska, with its first midweek win since March 23, is now 28-15 for the year. Kansas State falls to 26-18.
Nebraska heads to Minnesota this weekend for a three-game Big Ten Conference series.