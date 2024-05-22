All Huskers

Brett Sears Named Conference Pitcher of the Year, Leads Huskers With All-Big Ten Honors

For the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have the top pitcher in the league. Brett Sears leads several Huskers with All-Big Ten honors announced Tuesday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball is well represented on the All-Big Ten teams in 2024.

The Huskers had someone on each of the three teams, as well as the freshman team. Brett Sears led the group with his All-Big Ten First Team selection.

On top of making the coveted First Team, Sears was named Pitcher of the Year. He's the first Husker to take the award since NU joined the Big Ten in 2012.

Mason McConnaughey and Tyler Stone earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors. Case Sanderson was named to the Third Team and All-Freshman Team.

Drew Christo was Nebraska's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

You can see the full list of award winners at BigTen.org.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 