Brett Sears Named Conference Pitcher of the Year, Leads Huskers With All-Big Ten Honors
For the first time since joining the Big Ten Conference, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have the top pitcher in the league. Brett Sears leads several Huskers with All-Big Ten honors announced Tuesday.
Nebraska baseball is well represented on the All-Big Ten teams in 2024.
The Huskers had someone on each of the three teams, as well as the freshman team. Brett Sears led the group with his All-Big Ten First Team selection.
On top of making the coveted First Team, Sears was named Pitcher of the Year. He's the first Husker to take the award since NU joined the Big Ten in 2012.
Mason McConnaughey and Tyler Stone earned All-Big Ten Second Team honors. Case Sanderson was named to the Third Team and All-Freshman Team.
Drew Christo was Nebraska's recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.
