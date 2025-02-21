Forecasted Rain Alters Nebraska Baseball's Weekend Schedule at Louisiana
Nebraska baseball's weekend in Louisiana will move a little quicker.
The No. 23 Huskers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are still set to play a three-game series in Lafayette. Instead of those games being played over three days, they'll now happen over two days.
Due to forecasted inclement weather, Nebraska and Louisiana will no longer play a Sunday game. Instead, the two will play a double-header on Saturday. The first game will be played at 1 p.m. CST with the second approximately 45 minutes after the first goes final.
Neither of Saturday's games will be streamed or televised.
The first game of the series is unaffected by the changes. Nebraska and Louisiana are set for a 6 p.m. CST first pitch on Friday, with streaming on ESPN+.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs No. 11 Duke: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
MORE: Nebraska, Tennessee Cancel Future Non-Conference Football Games; Huskers Announce Replacements
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Would 19 Wins Be Enough?
MORE: The I-80 Club Remembers Greg Sharpe
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.