All Huskers

Forecasted Rain Alters Nebraska Baseball's Weekend Schedule at Louisiana

The Huskers and Ragin' Cajuns will play a double-header on Saturday.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings against San Diego State in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 16, 2025.
Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings against San Diego State in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 16, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball's weekend in Louisiana will move a little quicker.

The No. 23 Huskers and Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are still set to play a three-game series in Lafayette. Instead of those games being played over three days, they'll now happen over two days.

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Nebraska and Louisiana will no longer play a Sunday game. Instead, the two will play a double-header on Saturday. The first game will be played at 1 p.m. CST with the second approximately 45 minutes after the first goes final.

Neither of Saturday's games will be streamed or televised.

The first game of the series is unaffected by the changes. Nebraska and Louisiana are set for a 6 p.m. CST first pitch on Friday, with streaming on ESPN+.

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Softball vs No. 11 Duke: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming

MORE: Nebraska, Tennessee Cancel Future Non-Conference Football Games; Huskers Announce Replacements

MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Would 19 Wins Be Enough?

MORE: The I-80 Club Remembers Greg Sharpe

MORE: Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Baseball