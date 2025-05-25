Gallery: Husker Baseball Advances to Big Ten Tournament Title Game
Huskers will look to go back-to-back in the conference championship.
Nebraska advanced to the Big Ten Championship with a 6-3 win over Penn State on Saturday in Omaha. Hogan Helligso drove in two early runs and later scored the go-ahead in the fourth inning after the Nittany Lions briefly took a 3-2 lead. Gabe Swansen added insurance with his second home run of the day, a two-run shot. Drew Christo picked up the win and Luke Broderick earned his 12th save. Nebraska will face UCLA in the title game Sunday at 2 p.m.
