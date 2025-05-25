All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Advances to Big Ten Tournament Title Game

Huskers will look to go back-to-back in the conference championship.

Nebraska advanced to the Big Ten Championship with a 6-3 win over Penn State on Saturday in Omaha. Hogan Helligso drove in two early runs and later scored the go-ahead in the fourth inning after the Nittany Lions briefly took a 3-2 lead. Gabe Swansen added insurance with his second home run of the day, a two-run shot. Drew Christo picked up the win and Luke Broderick earned his 12th save. Nebraska will face UCLA in the title game Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tucker Timmerman got the start in the semi-final game against Penn State and went 3.1 innings.
Gabe Swansen drops his bat after being walked early in the game.
Case Sanderson lays down a bunt and was called safe.
Dylan Carey celebrates reaching safely on a bunt.
Hogan Helligso hits a single to score Carey and Sanderson.
Cayden Brumbaugh points to the dugout after a single in the third.
Case Sanderson is hit by a pitch.
Hogan Helligso points at the dugout after a single to advance Stokes to second.
Riley Silva celebrates his RBI double to score Stokes.
Drew Christo was credited with the win after three scoreless innings.
Devin Nunez celebrates a double.
Luke Broderick pitched the final 2.2 innings and recorded his 12th save of the season.
Luke Broderick celebrates a strikeout to and Penn State’s half of the sixth inning.
Gabe Swansen rounds the bases after his two-run homer in the seventh.
Gabe Swansen (44) celebrates his home run with the Husker dugout.
Devin Nunez celebrates his eighth inning double.
Robby Bolin catches the final out of the game in right field.
Will Jesske (13) slaps Husker sticker on the wall.
