All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Drops Game One to Minnesota in Extras

Huskers come up short Friday night against the Golden Gophers.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

Minnesota took the first game of the series with a 6–4 win over Nebraska in 10 innings Friday night. The Huskers trailed for most of the game but showed signs of life late. Joshua Overbeek homered in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, and Tyler Stone tied it in the ninth with an single. However, Nebraska couldn’t carry the momentum into extra innings, as Minnesota scored twice in the top of the tenth and held on for the win.

Former Husker Baseball player, Jeff Leise, threw out first pitch on his bobblehead giveaway night.
Former Husker Baseball player, Jeff Leise, threw out first pitch on his bobblehead giveaway night. / Amarillo Mullen
Wil Walsh made his 12th start of the season Friday night.
Wil Walsh made his 12th start of the season Friday night. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh makes contact on pitch for a double.
Cayden Brumbaugh makes contact on pitch for a double. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh celebrates his first inning double.
Cayden Brumbaugh celebrates his first inning double. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin catches the ball in center field.
Robby Bolin catches the ball in center field. / Amarillo Mullen
Drew Christo replaced Walsh on the mound in the fifth inning.
Drew Christo replaced Walsh on the mound in the fifth inning. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin makes a diving catch in center field.
Robby Bolin makes a diving catch in center field. / Amarillo Mullen
Max Buettenback robs a home run away from Minnesota.
Max Buettenback robs a home run away from Minnesota. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Jesske celebrates his seventh inning pinch-hit double.
Will Jesske celebrates his seventh inning pinch-hit double. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Jesske (left) high fives Max Buettenback (right) after scoring on a Minnesota throwing error.
Will Jesske (left) high fives Max Buettenback (right) after scoring on a Minnesota throwing error. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek hits a solo home run in eighth inning to get the Huskers within a run.
Joshua Overbeek hits a solo home run in eighth inning to get the Huskers within a run. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek rounds the bases after his homer.
Joshua Overbeek rounds the bases after his homer. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey celebrates a two-out double.
Dylan Carey celebrates a two-out double. / Amarillo Mullen
Joshua Overbeek throws the ball to first base for an out.
Joshua Overbeek throws the ball to first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson catches the ball for an out at first base.
Case Sanderson catches the ball for an out at first base. / Amarillo Mullen
Ty Stone celebrates an RBI single to score Brumbaugh and tie the game in the bottom of the ninth.
Ty Stone celebrates an RBI single to score Brumbaugh and tie the game in the bottom of the ninth. / Amarillo Mullen
Published
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

Home/Baseball