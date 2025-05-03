Gallery: Husker Baseball Drops Game One to Minnesota in Extras
Huskers come up short Friday night against the Golden Gophers.
Minnesota took the first game of the series with a 6–4 win over Nebraska in 10 innings Friday night. The Huskers trailed for most of the game but showed signs of life late. Joshua Overbeek homered in the eighth to cut the deficit to one, and Tyler Stone tied it in the ninth with an single. However, Nebraska couldn’t carry the momentum into extra innings, as Minnesota scored twice in the top of the tenth and held on for the win.
