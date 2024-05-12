All Huskers

Gallery: Husker Baseball Walks Off Indiana on Senior Day

Cole Evans' three-run homer ties Nebraska's weekend series with Hoosiers

Amarillo Mullen

Cole Evans is splashed by teammates after his three-run walkoff home run.
Cole Evans is splashed by teammates after his three-run walkoff home run.

Senior Cole Evans delivered in the clutch on Senior Day. The outfielder blasted a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday night to give Nebraska baseball a 5-2 win over Indiana at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. It was the the first walk-off homer for the Huskers in more than eight years. The weekend series is now tied 1-1, with the rubber game set for 11 a.m. CDT Sunday. | Box score

Eleven seniors were honored prior to Nebraska’s second game against Indiana.
Eleven seniors were honored prior to Nebraska's second game against Indiana.
Mason McConnaughey
Mason McConnaughey made his final home start of the season and struck out a season=-high ten batters.
Riley Silva celebrates his double to lead off the third inning.
Riley Silva celebrates his double to lead off the third inning.
Joshua Overbeek throws to first base for an out.
Joshua Overbeek throws to first base for an out.
Tyler Stone
Tyler Stone rounds the bases after his game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning.
Dylan Carey celebrates his go-ahead home run in the seventh.
Dylan Carey celebrates his go-ahead home run in the seventh.
Caleb Clark catches a toss from Stone to get the out at first base.
Caleb Clark catches a toss from Stone to get the out at first base.
Caleb Clark
Nebraska reliever Caleb Clark celebrates a scoreless tenth inning for Indiana.
Garrett Anglim
Garrett Anglim celebrates his double to lead off the bottom of the tenth.
Cole Evans
Cole Evans rounds the bases after hitting his his walk-off three-run homer.
Cole Evans
The Huskers celebrate the tenth inning walkoff at home plate.
Cole Evans
Cole Evans is splashed by teammates after his game-winning homer.
