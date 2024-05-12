Gallery: Husker Baseball Walks Off Indiana on Senior Day
Cole Evans' three-run homer ties Nebraska's weekend series with Hoosiers
Senior Cole Evans delivered in the clutch on Senior Day. The outfielder blasted a three-run homer with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning Saturday night to give Nebraska baseball a 5-2 win over Indiana at Haymarket Park in Lincoln. It was the the first walk-off homer for the Huskers in more than eight years. The weekend series is now tied 1-1, with the rubber game set for 11 a.m. CDT Sunday. | Box score
