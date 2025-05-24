Gallery: Huskers Advance to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Semi-Finals
Nebraska knocks off top seeded Oregon, 7-3.
Nebraska upset top-seeded Oregon 7–3 Saturday morning in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, advancing to the semifinals against Penn State. Gabe Swansen sparked the Huskers with a two-run homer in the first. Hogan Helligso and Riley Silva added RBI hits, and Case Sanderson’s two-run double in the fifth gave Nebraska control. Cayden Brumbaugh tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Jackson Brockett allowed just one earned run over six innings, and Will Walsh closed out the win. Nebraska moves to 30–27 on the season.
