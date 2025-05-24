All Huskers

Gallery: Huskers Advance to Big Ten Baseball Tournament Semi-Finals

Nebraska knocks off top seeded Oregon, 7-3.

Nebraska upset top-seeded Oregon 7–3 Saturday morning in the Big Ten Baseball Tournament, advancing to the semifinals against Penn State. Gabe Swansen sparked the Huskers with a two-run homer in the first. Hogan Helligso and Riley Silva added RBI hits, and Case Sanderson’s two-run double in the fifth gave Nebraska control. Cayden Brumbaugh tacked on an insurance run in the eighth. Jackson Brockett allowed just one earned run over six innings, and Will Walsh closed out the win. Nebraska moves to 30–27 on the season.

Starting pitcher, Jackson Brockett, and starting catcher, Hogan Helligso, walk out from the bullpen.
Riley Silva celebrates his single to leadoff the game.
Gabe Swansen flips his bat after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning.
Gabe Swansen celebrates his homer to get Nebraska on the board first.
Gabe Swansen celebrates his home run with the dugout.
Case Sanderson (14) celebrates a double.
Jackson Brockett allowed just one run and struck out four in six innings.
Robby Bolin smiles after being called safe for an infield single.
Hogan Helligso celebrates his double to score Bolin.
Robby Bolin celebrates tacking on another Husker run.
Gabe Swansen makes a catch in left field.
Devin Nunez celebrates his double in the fourth inning.
Case Sanderson celebrates his two-run single in the fifth.
Dylan Carey pumps his fist after a strikeout from Brockett.
Jackson Brockett tips his hat to the crowd after his final inning of work.
Will Walsh pitched the final three innings to secure the Huskers' win.
Will Jesske smiles after reaching first base safely.
Robby Bolin (5) celebrates the win with his teammates.
Amarillo Mullen
Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

