All Huskers

Gallery: Sanderson Plays Hero in Senior Day Walk-Off

Huskers clinch the series win over Michigan with Saturday's 5-2 walk-off win.

Amarillo Mullen

Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska picked up a 5-2 win over Michigan on Saturday, thanks to a walk-off three-run homer from Case Sanderson in the bottom of the ninth. Michigan led 1-0 after four innings, but Hogan Helligso put the Huskers ahead with a two-run shot in the fifth. The Wolverines tied it in the sixth, and the game stayed even until Sanderson’s game-winner cleared the right field wall. The Huskers will go for the sweep on Sunday.

2025 seniors from left to right: Drew Chirsto (25), Jackson Brockett (33), Casey Daiss (45), Cael Frost (12), Hogan Helligso
2025 seniors from left to right: Drew Chirsto (25), Jackson Brockett (33), Casey Daiss (45), Cael Frost (12), Hogan Helligso (10), Joshua Overbeek (4), Riley Silva (1), Rhett Stokes (9), Tyler Stone (55), Gabe Swansen (44) and Will Walsh (30). / Amarillo Mullen
Ty Horn struck out four in his six innings of work.
Ty Horn struck out four in his six innings of work. / Amarillo Mullen
Cayden Brumbaugh throws the ball to first base for an out.
Cayden Brumbaugh throws the ball to first base for an out. / Amarillo Mullen
Robby Bolin makes a catch in foul territory.
Robby Bolin makes a catch in foul territory. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva makes contact for a lead off single.
Riley Silva makes contact for a lead off single. / Amarillo Mullen
Riley Silva slides into second for a stolen base.
Riley Silva slides into second for a stolen base. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey celebrates a one-out double in the fifth.
Dylan Carey celebrates a one-out double in the fifth. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso watches his two-run homer barely stay fair.
Hogan Helligso watches his two-run homer barely stay fair. / Amarillo Mullen
Hogan Helligso (10) meets teammates at home plate after his home run.
Hogan Helligso (10) meets teammates at home plate after his home run. / Amarillo Mullen
Will Walsh sat down all seven batters he faced in 2.1 innings.
Will Walsh sat down all seven batters he faced in 2.1 innings. / Amarillo Mullen
Luke Broderick got the final two outs of Michigan’s half of the ninth to keep the game tied at two runs a piece.
Luke Broderick got the final two outs of Michigan’s half of the ninth to keep the game tied at two runs a piece. / Amarillo Mullen
Gabe Swansen drops his bat after a one-out walk.
Gabe Swansen drops his bat after a one-out walk. / Amarillo Mullen
Case Sanderson rounds first base after his walk-off three run homer.
Case Sanderson rounds first base after his walk-off three run homer. / Amarillo Mullen
This is Nebraska’s third walk-off in the last 12 days.
This is Nebraska’s third walk-off in the last 12 days. / Amarillo Mullen
The Huskers splash Case Sanderson as he gets to home plate.
The Huskers splash Case Sanderson as he gets to home plate. / Amarillo Mullen
Dylan Carey hugs Case Sanderson after Saturday’s win.
Dylan Carey hugs Case Sanderson after Saturday’s win. / Amarillo Mullen
Published
Amarillo Mullen
AMARILLO MULLEN

Amarillo Mullen is from Blair, NE, and is currently studying Advertising and Public Relations in the College of Journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She can be reached at amarillomm9@gmail.com.

Home/Baseball