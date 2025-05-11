Gallery: Sanderson Plays Hero in Senior Day Walk-Off
Huskers clinch the series win over Michigan with Saturday's 5-2 walk-off win.
Nebraska picked up a 5-2 win over Michigan on Saturday, thanks to a walk-off three-run homer from Case Sanderson in the bottom of the ninth. Michigan led 1-0 after four innings, but Hogan Helligso put the Huskers ahead with a two-run shot in the fifth. The Wolverines tied it in the sixth, and the game stayed even until Sanderson’s game-winner cleared the right field wall. The Huskers will go for the sweep on Sunday.
