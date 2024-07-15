All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball Catcher Selected in MLB Draft

The Huskers' alum becomes the second highest-drafted Nebraska catcher ever.

Austin Jacobsen

Josh Caron celebrates a three-run homer to get the Huskers on the board in the third inning.
Josh Caron celebrates a three-run homer to get the Huskers on the board in the third inning. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Josh Caron aided Nebraska baseball to a Big Ten title this past spring. Now, his junior season helped push him into the Major Leagues.

Caron, the junior catcher for the Huskers, was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday afternoon by the Seattle Mariners. Caron became the seventh fourth-round selection in Nebraska history.

He also earned a historic title, becoming the highest-selected Husker catcher since 1985 when Bill McGuire was picked by the Mariners at No. 27 overall.

Josh Caron connects for a solo home run.
Josh Caron connects for a solo home run. / Amarillo Mullen

Caron, a Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year semifinalist, was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player as he pushed the Big Red into a conference championship despite falling in the first game.

The junior was only one of two catchers nationally to hit at least .300 at the plate, smashing six home runs in the conference tournament alone. He totaled 16 home runs on the season, including 65 RBI and 46 runs for the Huskers in 2024.

Nebraska continued their impressive draft streak dating back to 1992, in which the Huskers have had a selection in 30 of the last 31 drafts excluding the shortened 2020 draft.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Baseball