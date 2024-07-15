Nebraska Baseball Catcher Selected in MLB Draft
Josh Caron aided Nebraska baseball to a Big Ten title this past spring. Now, his junior season helped push him into the Major Leagues.
Caron, the junior catcher for the Huskers, was selected in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball draft on Monday afternoon by the Seattle Mariners. Caron became the seventh fourth-round selection in Nebraska history.
He also earned a historic title, becoming the highest-selected Husker catcher since 1985 when Bill McGuire was picked by the Mariners at No. 27 overall.
Caron, a Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year semifinalist, was named the Big Ten Tournament's Most Outstanding Player as he pushed the Big Red into a conference championship despite falling in the first game.
The junior was only one of two catchers nationally to hit at least .300 at the plate, smashing six home runs in the conference tournament alone. He totaled 16 home runs on the season, including 65 RBI and 46 runs for the Huskers in 2024.
Nebraska continued their impressive draft streak dating back to 1992, in which the Huskers have had a selection in 30 of the last 31 drafts excluding the shortened 2020 draft.
