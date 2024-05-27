Nebraska Baseball Headed to Stillwater Regional
Huskers are set to open postseason play at Oklahoma State against Florida.
Nebraska baseball's season will roll on for at least another week.
After winning the Big Ten Conference Tournament Championship Sunday, which comes with an automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament, the Huskers now know their destination. Nebraska is among the teams headed to Stillwater.
NU is the No. 2 seed in the regional. Oklahoma State is the No. 11 overall seed. Others in the region are No. 3 seed Florida and No. 4 seed Niagara.
The Huskers will open postseason play with the Gators Friday at 2 p.m. CDT on ESPN+.
