Nebraska Baseball No. 2 Seed in Big Ten Conference Tournament
The Huskers will take on Ohio State on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
Nebraska baseball is the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Conference Tournament.
The Huskers finished second in the Big Ten, going 16-8 in league play. That puts NU on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 1 seed Illinois at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.
NU will take on No. 7 seed Ohio State Tuesday at 2 p.m. CDT. A win would keep them at 2 p.m. on Thursday while a loss would drop them to a the elimination bracket at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
No. 3 Indiana and No. 6 Purdue are on Nebraska's side of the bracket. No. 1 Illinois takes on No. 8 Penn State with No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa on that side.
The tournament runs through the championship game on Sunday.
The full schedule can be found at BigTen.org.
