Nebraska Baseball No. 2 Seed in Big Ten Conference Tournament

The Huskers will take on Ohio State on Tuesday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska baseball is the No. 2 seed in this week's Big Ten Conference Tournament.

The Huskers finished second in the Big Ten, going 16-8 in league play. That puts NU on the opposite side of the bracket from No. 1 seed Illinois at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

NU will take on No. 7 seed Ohio State Tuesday at 2 p.m. CDT. A win would keep them at 2 p.m. on Thursday while a loss would drop them to a the elimination bracket at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

No. 3 Indiana and No. 6 Purdue are on Nebraska's side of the bracket. No. 1 Illinois takes on No. 8 Penn State with No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Iowa on that side.

The tournament runs through the championship game on Sunday.

The full schedule can be found at BigTen.org.

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 