Nebraska Baseball's Tuesday Game at Omaha Postponed
The Huskers and Mavericks will try to play their only meeting of the season in April.
Nebraska baseball will need to wait a little longer before playing within the Cornhusker State.
NU's trip to Omaha Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for April 2 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.
As of now, Nebraska's next scheduled game is Wednesday, March 5 against South Dakota State. The home opener for the Big Red is set for 2 p.m. CST at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.
The Huskers open Big Ten Conference play this weekend with Washington coming to town.
