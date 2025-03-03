All Huskers

Nebraska Baseball's Tuesday Game at Omaha Postponed

The Huskers and Mavericks will try to play their only meeting of the season in April.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025.
Nebraska baseball players meet on the mound during a game against Louisiana on Feb. 22, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball will need to wait a little longer before playing within the Cornhusker State.

NU's trip to Omaha Tuesday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for April 2 at Tal Anderson Field in Omaha.

 As of now, Nebraska's next scheduled game is Wednesday, March 5 against South Dakota State. The home opener for the Big Red is set for 2 p.m. CST at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park.

 The Huskers open Big Ten Conference play this weekend with Washington coming to town.

