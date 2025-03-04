Nebraska, South Dakota State Baseball Game Canceled
The Huskers and Jackrabbits will not play Wednesday due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.
Nebraska baseball won's get a midweek game in to begin March.
Just a day after the Tuesday contest at Omaha was postponed, Nebraska's home opener against South Dakota State has been canceled.
The move comes due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.
Ticket holders for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games while supplies last.
Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play this weekend with Washington in town for a three-game series.
