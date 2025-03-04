All Huskers

Nebraska, South Dakota State Baseball Game Canceled

The Huskers and Jackrabbits will not play Wednesday due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025.
Nebraska shortstop Dylan Carey swings at a pitch against Kansas State in the Frisco College Baseball Classic on March 2, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska baseball won's get a midweek game in to begin March.

Just a day after the Tuesday contest at Omaha was postponed, Nebraska's home opener against South Dakota State has been canceled.

The move comes due to forecasted cold temperatures and inclement weather.

Ticket holders for Wednesday’s game can exchange their tickets for general admission seating to one of the remaining regular-season home baseball games while supplies last.

Nebraska opens Big Ten Conference play this weekend with Washington in town for a three-game series.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

