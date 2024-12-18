Nick Handley Show: Former Husker and Newest Savannah Banana Kyle Perry
Nick Handley catches up with former Husker baseball player, and Savannah Banana, Kyle Perry.
Nick Handley catches up with former Husker baseball player, and Savannah Banana, Kyle Perry. They discuss Kyle's memorable career, special tournament runs, pitching influences, and what led to becoming a Savannah Banana.
Watch the full episode above.
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak Ahead of NCAA National Semifinals vs. Penn State
MORE: Nebraska’s 2025 Season Opener at Arrowhead Stadium is Symbolic of the Program's Future
MORE: Four Huskers Earn All-America Honors; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Group
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA National Semifinals: Team Breakdowns, Previews, TV Channels
MORE: Who Will Be Dylan Raiola's Backup?
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published