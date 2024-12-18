All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Former Husker and Newest Savannah Banana Kyle Perry

Nick Handley catches up with former Husker baseball player, and Savannah Banana, Kyle Perry.

Nick Handley

Former Husker and Newest Savannah Banana Kyle Perry
Former Husker and Newest Savannah Banana Kyle Perry / HuskerMax

Nick Handley catches up with former Husker baseball player, and Savannah Banana, Kyle Perry. They discuss Kyle's memorable career, special tournament runs, pitching influences, and what led to becoming a Savannah Banana.

Watch the full episode above.

MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook, Players Speak Ahead of NCAA National Semifinals vs. Penn State

MORE: Nebraska’s 2025 Season Opener at Arrowhead Stadium is Symbolic of the Program's Future

MORE: Four Huskers Earn All-America Honors; Lexi Rodriguez Joins Elite Group

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Volleyball in NCAA National Semifinals: Team Breakdowns, Previews, TV Channels

MORE: Who Will Be Dylan Raiola's Backup?

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Nick Handley
NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

Home/Baseball