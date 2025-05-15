Thursday's First Pitch for Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Moved Up
Expected weather issues have caused the Huskers and Boilermakers to move up the start time of Thursday's contest.
Weather is West Lafayette is impacting the weekend baseball series before it has even begun.
First pitch for the series opener between Nebraska and Purdue has been moved up 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. CDT. The game will still be streamed on B1G+, which is where all three games this weekend can be seen.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Baton Rouge Regional Preview with Voice of Nebraska Softball Nate Rohr
- How to Watch Nebraska Softball in NCAA Regionals: Preview, Breakdowns, Streaming
- Nebraska's Jordy Bahl Named Top 10 Finalist for National Softball Player of the Year
- Why Husker Fans Aren't Ready To Move On From Talking About Scott Frost
- Nebraska Football Over/Under Win Total Set at 7½
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published |Modified