Thursday's First Pitch for Nebraska Baseball at Purdue Moved Up

Expected weather issues have caused the Huskers and Boilermakers to move up the start time of Thursday's contest.

Will Bolt smiles as he starts his fifth season at Haymarket as the Husker head coach.
Weather is West Lafayette is impacting the weekend baseball series before it has even begun.

First pitch for the series opener between Nebraska and Purdue has been moved up 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m. CDT. The game will still be streamed on B1G+, which is where all three games this weekend can be seen.

