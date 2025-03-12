All Huskers

Time Change for Nebraska Baseball Friday at UCLA

The Huskers and Bruins will have an earlier start due to forecasted weather conditions.

Another week, another schedule change for Nebraska baseball.

After making several changes last week to the home slate, Nebraska's next road trip will begin with an amended schedule. The Huskers will take on the UCLA Bruins at 7 p.m. CDT on Friday in Los Angeles. That's an hour earlier than the originally scheduled first pitch.

Los Angeles has a 63% of rain Friday, according to The Weather Channel.

The rest of the series remains unchanged. The teams will battle Saturday at 4 p.m. CDT and Sunday at 3 p.m. CDT. All three games will be streamed on B1G+.

