Time Change for Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Tuesday
The Huskers and Bluejays will meet for the first time in 2025, but at an earlier time to avoid the potential of thunderstorms.
The first in a pair of in-state midweek games for Nebraska baseball is being moved to avoid the potential of thunderstorms.
Nebraska and Creighton will play Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The game had originally been planned for a first pitch at 6 p.m. CDT.
The contest will still be streamed on B1G+.
Nebraska's road game at Omaha Wednesday is currently unchanged. That game is slated for a 6 p.m. CDT first pitch at Tal Anderson Field.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Donald Trump? Bo Pelini? Concert? The Husker Games Could Have Had a Much Different Look
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball vs. Creighton & Omaha: Preview, Breakdown, Streaming
- Nebraska Baseball’s Upset of No. 5 Oregon State Could Be a Turning Point
- Ferraris and Lamborghinis: A Deep Dive Into Nebraska Football’s Wide Receivers
- Sixth-Inning Rally Powers Nebraska Softball to Victory Against Purdue
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published