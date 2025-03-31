All Huskers

Time Change for Nebraska vs. Creighton Baseball Tuesday

The Huskers and Bluejays will meet for the first time in 2025, but at an earlier time to avoid the potential of thunderstorms.

Kaleb Henry

The first in a pair of in-state midweek games for Nebraska baseball is being moved to avoid the potential of thunderstorms.

Nebraska and Creighton will play Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CDT. The game had originally been planned for a first pitch at 6 p.m. CDT.

The contest will still be streamed on B1G+.

Nebraska's road game at Omaha Wednesday is currently unchanged. That game is slated for a 6 p.m. CDT first pitch at Tal Anderson Field.

