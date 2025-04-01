WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebraska Baseball's Series Win Over No. 5 Oregon State
The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for the weekend series win over the Beavers.
Nebraska baseball got a statement win on Friday before a letdown on Saturday. The bats came alive again on Sunday to help the Huskers to a series win over No. 5 Oregon State.
Nebraska Athletics has released a cinematic recap of the series. You can watch that video below.
