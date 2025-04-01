All Huskers

WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebraska Baseball's Series Win Over No. 5 Oregon State

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap for the weekend series win over the Beavers.

Kaleb Henry

Riley Silva (1) slides into Oregon State's catcher, Wilson Weber, who couldn't hold on to the ball allowing Silva to score.
Riley Silva (1) slides into Oregon State's catcher, Wilson Weber, who couldn't hold on to the ball allowing Silva to score. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska baseball got a statement win on Friday before a letdown on Saturday. The bats came alive again on Sunday to help the Huskers to a series win over No. 5 Oregon State.

Nebraska Athletics has released a cinematic recap of the series. You can watch that video below.

