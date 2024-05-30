WATCH: Nebraska Baseball's Will Bolt, Josh Caron, Brett Sears Meet with Media Ahead of Stillwater Regional
The Huskers begin their Road to Omaha on Friday, but first the team got in a practice and met with the media Thursday. Nebraska opens the Stillwater Regional against Florida.
Nebraska baseball is one day away from beginning its Road to Omaha.
The Huskers are in Stillwater for their regional at Oklahoma State. NU opens with Florida Friday at 2 p.m. CDT.
Coach Will Bolt and players Josh Caron and Brett Sears met with the media Thursday. Watch the full availability below.
