Nebraska Women's Basketball to Play in the Emerald Coast Classic Just Before Thanksgiving
Nebraska women's basketball is headed to Florida the week of Thanksgiving.
Global Sports announced the teams for the second annual Emerald Coast Classic Tuesday. The event will run Nov. 24-25 on the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Fla.
“Our team is excited to be a part of the Emerald Coast Classic this November,” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams said. “It is great to get back in a tournament Thanksgiving week in Florida, and we are thrilled to be able to return home to Nebraska to celebrate the holiday together after we play. The teams in our side of the bracket will provide us with great challenges as we prepare for the Big Ten season ahead of us.”
Eight teams will take part in the event, with four in each of the Beach and Bay brackets. Nebraska is in the Beach Bracket, with Purdue Fort Wayne, Northwestern State, and Virginia.
The Huskers will open against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who went 27-2 last year and made the WNIT Great 8. On the second day, NU will take on one of the other teams in either the third place or championship game for the bracket.
The Bay Bracket features Mississippi State, Providence, Middle Tennessee State and Alcorn State. Every game for the event will be streamed on FloSports.
Beach Bracket
Monday, Nov. 24
Nebraska vs. Purdue Fort Wayne, 5 p.m. CST
Northwestern State vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m. CST
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Third-Place Game, 5 p.m. CST
Championship Game, 7:30 p.m. CST
Bay Bracket
Monday, Nov. 24
Middle Tennessee State vs. Providence, 11 a.m. CST
Alcorn State vs. Mississippi State, 1:30 p.m. CST
Tuesday, Nov. 25
Third-Place Game, 11 a.m. CST
Championship Game, 1:30 p.m. CST
