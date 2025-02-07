Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend: Upsets Galore?
The Big Ten conference continues to get even more interesting. Losses by teams at the top of the standings make the rest of the games feel even more important.
This weekend features three matchups that provide an opportunity for more upsets or momentum-building victories. Here’s a closer look at the games you won’t want to miss.
Big Ten Basketball Games of the Weekend
USC at No. 7 Purdue (Friday at 7 p.m. EST)
Purdue looks to extend its dominance at home as it hosts USC in a Big Ten showdown. The Boilermakers are coming off a strong offensive performance, fueled by Braden Smith’s 31-point outburst in a win over Iowa.
USC, sitting at 5-6 in conference play, has shown flashes of resilience but will need a complete effort to slow down the Boilermakers. The Trojans’ efficient shooting could be key against Purdue’s stingy defense, but stopping the Boilermakers’ high-powered offense—averaging 78.2 points per game—remains the bigger challenge.
This marks the first Big Ten meeting between these teams this season, and USC will have to play its best game yet to steal a win in one of the toughest environments in college basketball.
Oregon at No. 9 Michigan State (Saturday at 12 p.m. EST)
Michigan State puts its perfect home record on the line as it welcomes Oregon for a Big Ten clash. The Spartans have been dominant at the Breslin Center, but are trying to snap their own two-game losing streak. Michigan State looks to regain its strong form in front of its home crowd.
Oregon, sitting at 5-7 in conference play, will need to step up on the boards and on the perimeter to keep pace. The Ducks must contain Michigan State’s efficient offense. Oregon’s 7.5 made threes per game could be a key factor, especially against a Spartans defense that allows 6.8 per contest. Oregon will need to see some shots go in early.
Ohio State at Nebraska (Sunday 2 p.m. EST)
Despite Nebraska's modest record, they are one of the most interesting teams in the country at the moment. After losing six straight games, they have rebounded in a big way by winning their last three.
That three-game winning streak has put Nebraska back in a position to fight for an NCAA Tournament spot. In this matchup with Ohio State, they are facing another team that is fighting for its tournament life as well. Both teams are 3-2 in their last five games and are trying to build momentum further for the closing stretch of their season.
Nebraska playing at home will give it a nice advantage in this game. Ohio State is coming off a road loss at Illinois. However, in the previous game, they destroyed Penn State on the road, showing their capability of winning in a difficult environment.
This game is of utmost importance to Ohio State and Nebraska. The winner will get a big leg up in the race for the few remaining tournament spots.
