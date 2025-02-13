Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Michigan Stakes its Claim at the Top
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown.
The conference championship race is getting more interesting as the weeks go on. Upsets continue to shake up the standings as February nears its midway point. There is also a new team at the top of the standings.
Let's take a look at the latest results from Big Ten play.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Tuesday Results:
Oregon 81, Northwestern 75
Oregon secured a win over Northwestern in a closely contested game. The Ducks' Jackson Shelstad paced their offense with 26 points, while the Wildcats' Ty Berry kept the game competitive with 23 points of his own. Oregon's balanced scoring attack and timely defensive stops were key factors in their victory. Northwestern's efforts to rally in the second half fell short as the Ducks maintained their lead in the closing minutes.
No. 20 Michigan 75, No. 7 Purdue 73
No. 20 Michigan pulled off a gritty comeback win over No. 7 Purdue, 75-73, securing its fifth straight victory. Danny Wolf led the way with 15 points, including clutch free throws in the final moments. Purdue, which controlled most of the game, got a strong performance from Braden Smith with 24 points, along with Trey Kaufman-Renn’s 22 and Fletcher Loyer’s 15.
The Boilermakers led by as much as 10 in the second half, but Michigan stormed back with a 19-9 run, tying it on a Nimari Burnett three-pointer. The final minutes were a back-and-forth battle, with no team leading by more than four. Despite Purdue’s dominance for much of the game, Michigan’s resilience proved to be the difference, handing the Boilermakers their first loss in five games. The Wolverines are now the top dog in the Big Ten standings.
Indiana 71, No. 11 Michigan State 67
Indiana snapped a five-game losing streak with a hard-fought 71-67 victory over No. 11 Michigan State, spoiling Tom Izzo’s chance to break Bob Knight’s Big Ten wins record. Malik Renea took over in the second half, scoring 16 of his 19 points to lead the Hoosiers to the upset.
The Spartans, who have now dropped three of their last four games, struggled to find consistency across their roster. Indiana, playing under the cloud of Mike Woodson’s impending departure, showed resilience, while Michigan State’s recent struggles continue to raise questions as the postseason nears.
Illinois 83, UCLA 78
Illinois snapped UCLA’s seven-game winning streak with a hard-fought 83-78 victory, powered by Kasparas Jakucionis’ 24-point performance and Tomislav Ivisic’s 16 points. UCLA kept it close behind Tyler Bilodeau’s game-high 25 points.
Jakucionis delivered a tough, off-balance jumper in the final minute, but UCLA’s Skyy Clark answered with a three to keep it interesting. However, Illinois showed composure in crunch time, while UCLA’s late-game execution fell just short.
USC 92, Penn State 67
USC caught fire from deep and dominated Penn State in the second half, rolling to a 92-67 victory behind Chibuzo Agbo’s career night. Agbo drilled seven three-pointers on his way to 21 points, while Desmond Claude added 16 to help the Trojans pull away.
USC was nearly unstoppable offensively, shooting an incredible 67.3% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc. Penn State hung around early, cutting into a big first-half deficit to trail by just nine at the break, but USC quickly reasserted control. Once the Trojans pushed their lead back to double digits early in the second half, they never looked back.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Wednesday Results:
Iowa 84, Rutgers 73
Iowa finally secured its first Big Ten road win of the season, closing on an 8-0 run to take down Rutgers 84-73. Josh Dix led the way with 26 points, while Payton Sandfort added 20, including key free throws in the final minute. Brock Harding (13 points) and Pryce Sandfort (10 points) also contributed for the Hawkeyes, who have now beaten Rutgers in eight of their last nine meetings.
The Scarlet Knights controlled the first half, leading 42-33 behind strong three-point shooting, but they couldn’t keep up in the second. Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Williams each had 13 for Rutgers, but their offense sputtered late.
Ohio State 93, Washington 69
Ohio State cruised to a dominant 93-69 win over Washington, never looking back after taking control early. John Mobley Jr. and Micah Parrish led the way with 21 points each, while Bruce Thornton added 17 in an efficient offensive showing. Aaron Bradshaw was perfect off the bench, hitting all five of his shots, including two from deep.
The Buckeyes were on fire, shooting 58.2% from the field and 61.1% from three, making it nearly impossible for Washington to keep up. The Huskies briefly led in the opening seconds, but Ohio State quickly seized momentum, stretching the lead to double digits midway through the first half. Ohio State looked sharp and confident, while Washington struggled to keep pace in a tough road environment.
