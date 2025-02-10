Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Nebraska Keeps Rolling
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown.
In this edition of the Weekend Rundown, we will review the results from Thursday to Sunday and examine where each team stands as February keeps rolling on. Which teams won big, and which ones came up short? Who is headed for the Big Dance, and who is going to stay home?
Big Ten Men's Basketball Thursday Results:
Ohio State 73, No. 18 Maryland 70
Ohio State pulled off a thrilling comeback, erasing a 17-point deficit to stun No. 18 Maryland 73-70. Bruce Thornton was the hero, banking in a clutch three-pointer with 7.4 seconds remaining to seal the win. Thornton dominated with 31 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
Maryland, which had been riding a four-game winning streak, got a strong effort from Julian Reese, who posted 24 points and 13 rebounds. The Buckeyes showed impressive resilience, while Maryland let a golden opportunity slip away in a game they had under control.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Friday Results:
No. 7 Purdue 90, USC 72
Purdue controlled the game from start to finish, rolling past USC 90-72 for its fourth straight win. Trey Kaufman-Renn led the charge with a dominant 24-point, 10-rebound performance.
The Boilermakers flexed their muscle on the boards, outrebounding the Trojans 48-31, with Braden Smith dishing out 13 assists to go along with his 9 points. USC’s Wesley Yates III had a breakout night, scoring 30 points, including 22 in the first half, but foul trouble limited his impact down the stretch. Missing leading scorer Desmond Claude, the Trojans struggled to keep up as Purdue’s depth and rebounding advantage proved too much.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Saturday Results:
No. 9 Michigan State 86, Oregon 74
No. 9 Michigan State stormed back from a 14-point halftime deficit to take down Oregon 86-74, giving Tom Izzo his 353rd Big Ten win, tying Bob Knight’s record. Jase Richardson took over in the second half, scoring 18 of his career-high 29 points to fuel the Spartans’ turnaround.
Oregon looked dominant early, with Jackson Shelstad pouring in 18 of his 22 points before the break, but the Ducks fell apart in the second half, extending their losing streak to five games. Michigan State’s defensive intensity and Richardson’s breakout performance proved to be the difference.
No. 21 Wisconsin 74, Iowa 63
No. 21 Wisconsin pulled away late to secure a 74-63 win over Iowa, fueled by John Tonje’s 22-point performance. Tonje took over down the stretch, scoring 11 points in a game-closing 16-4 run and sinking eight straight free throws in the final minutes.
Defensively, Wisconsin locked down Iowa, allowing just one field goal in the last seven minutes. The Hawkeyes struggled offensively, with leading scorer Payton Sandfort held to just seven points on 2-for-11 shooting. While Iowa hung around for most of the game, Wisconsin’s late-game execution and defensive pressure proved too much to overcome.
No. 23 Illinois 95, Minnesota 74
Illinois got back on track in dominant fashion, rolling past Minnesota 95-74 behind a huge performance from Will Riley off the bench. Riley stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists, while Kasparas Jakucionis added 24 points.
Minnesota struggled to keep up, with Femi Odukale’s season-high 22 points and Lu’Cye Patterson’s 19 not being enough. Dawson Garcia, one of the Big Ten’s top scorers, was held to just 12 points on a rough shooting night. Illinois looked much more like itself after recent struggles, continuing its dominance over Minnesota with its eighth straight win in the series.
No. 24 Michigan 70, Indiana 67
No. 24 Michigan nearly let a big lead slip away but held on for a 70-67 win over Indiana, securing its fourth straight victory. Danny Wolf led the way with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. The Wolverines looked dominant early, building a 45-27 lead late in the first half, but Indiana stormed back to tie the game at 59 with just over four minutes left.
Michigan responded with a key 7-2 run and never let the Hoosiers fully complete the comeback. Malik Reneau fought through a knee brace to lead Indiana with 16 points and five assists, while Mackenzie Mgbako recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. With Indiana’s coaching uncertainty looming, the Hoosiers have now dropped five straight, while Michigan continues to roll under Dusty May, who picked up a meaningful win in his return to Assembly Hall.
UCLA 78, Penn State 54
UCLA extended its winning streak to seven games with a dominant 78-54 victory over Penn State, fueled by Kobe Johnson’s first career double-double. Johnson stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and four steals, helping the Bruins take control after a competitive start.
The Bruins’ defense was relentless, forcing 18 turnovers and converting them into 24 points while committing just four themselves. Skyy Clark and Sebastian Mack each added 14 points, and Tyler Bilodeau chipped in 11 as UCLA racked up 21 assists. Penn State struggled offensively, with Zach Hicks being the only player in double figures, as the Nittany Lions dropped their fifth straight and ninth in their last 10. UCLA continues to roll, showing why it’s one of the hottest teams in the country.
Washington 76, Northwestern 71
Washington survived a late collapse to edge Northwestern 76-71, snapping a four-game home losing streak. The Huskies built a 14-point second-half lead, only to see it slip away as Northwestern stormed back, taking a 66-62 lead with under four minutes left. Great Osobor came up clutch, converting a three-point play to put Washington back in front for good, followed by a key DJ Davis three-pointer to seal the win.
Tyler Harris led the way with 18 points, while Osobor added 16 points and nine rebounds. Northwestern’s Nick Martinelli put up a strong effort with 23 points and 10 boards, but it wasn’t enough as the Wildcats’ slow start and late defensive lapses proved costly. Washington showed resilience down the stretch, avoiding another home disappointment.
Big Ten Men's Basketball Sunday Results:
Nebraska 79, Ohio State 71
Nebraska rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half to defeat Ohio State 79-71, extending its winning streak to four games. Brice Williams led the charge with 24 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Cornhuskers maintain their momentum after impressive wins over ranked opponents Illinois, Washington, and Oregon. Ohio State, coming off a victory over No. 18 Illinois, held a five-point lead at halftime and pushed it to eight early in the second half.
However, Nebraska responded with a flurry of shots, including back-to-back threes from Juwan Gary and Berke Buyuktuncel, to tie things up. The Cornhuskers took control with key plays from Gary and a crucial steal and layup by Andrew Morgan, who scored his only points of the game on the fast break. Despite shooting struggles from beyond the arc, Williams was a force offensively and from the free-throw line, leading Nebraska to a solid win.
No. 18 Maryland, Rutgers 81
No. 18 Maryland bounced back from a loss to Ohio State with a 90-81 victory over Rutgers, led by a dominant performance from freshman Derik Queen, who posted 29 points and 15 rebounds. Queen had a double-double before halftime and was a constant force, helping Maryland take control after a slow start.
Rutgers jumped out to an early 14-7 lead, but Maryland responded with a strong first-half finish, including a Rice three-pointer that pushed the lead to 46-31. Although Rutgers made a run and cut the lead to three in the second half, the Terrapins quickly regained control and extended their advantage to double digits. Dylan Harper led the Scarlet Knights with 20 points, but Ace Bailey was limited to just four points after sitting out much of the second half due to illness.
