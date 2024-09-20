All Huskers

Bleav in Nebraska: Nebrasketball Schedule Breakdown with Jacob Bigelow

Bleav in Nebraska host Kaleb Henry chats with Jacob Bigelow about Nebrasketball's nonconference slate, the reshaped roster, where the Huskers fit in the expanded Big Ten Conference, and how the Big Red fared in the newly announced league schedule.

Bigelow is a contributing writer for Huskers Illustrated and host of the podcast The Stretch Big. Get more from him on his social media.

Watch to the full episode above and subscribe to the HuskerMax YouTube page.

You can also listen to the episode on Spotify, linked below.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

