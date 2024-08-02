Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Drop Group Finale to Greece
Nebrasketball's Jack McVeigh and Team Australia needed a win Friday to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. Instead, the Aussies must wait and see other results.
Greece used a 28-12 second quarter to pull away and held on for the 77-71 win over Australia. The Boomers are currently in third place in Group A, waiting on the results for other matches to see where they finish in the group and if that will be good enough to advance.
Former Husker McVeigh scored three points off the bench in the loss. He also grabbed a rebound.
If Australia does move on, the quarterfinals are slated for Aug. 6.
