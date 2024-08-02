All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Jack McVeigh and Australia Drop Group Finale to Greece

The Aussies needed a win over Greece to secure a spot in the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, but now former Husker Jack McVeigh and his countrymen must wait on other results. Australia lost to Greece 77-71 Friday.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Australia coach Brian Goorjian reacts against Canada in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Australia coach Brian Goorjian reacts against Canada in a men's group stage basketball match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Nebrasketball's Jack McVeigh and Team Australia needed a win Friday to secure a spot in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals. Instead, the Aussies must wait and see other results.

Greece used a 28-12 second quarter to pull away and held on for the 77-71 win over Australia. The Boomers are currently in third place in Group A, waiting on the results for other matches to see where they finish in the group and if that will be good enough to advance.

Former Husker McVeigh scored three points off the bench in the loss. He also grabbed a rebound.

If Australia does move on, the quarterfinals are slated for Aug. 6.

Full results for Huskers in Paris

Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

