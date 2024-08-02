All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Drop Finale to Brazil

Former Husker Keisei Tominaga got his longest stretch of playing time in the final game of the Paris Olympics for Team Japan, who fell to Brazil 102-84.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Japan head coach Tom Hovasse and the Japan bench look on during the game against Japan in men’s basketball group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 30, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Japan head coach Tom Hovasse and the Japan bench look on during the game against Japan in men’s basketball group B play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Nebrasketball's Keisei Tominaga's Paris Olympics have come to a close.

Team Japan fell to Brazil 102-84 Friday. That leaves the Japanese Men's National Team with an 0-3 record and last place in Group B.

Former Husker Tominaga got his most run in Paris against the Brazilians. After playing a total of 55 seconds over the first two games, Tominaga played 6:59 Friday. He managed to score two points on 1-of-5 shooting, including an 0-for-4 effort from deep.

That ends the Paris Olympics for Tominaga. After having played in 3x3 Basketball in Tokyo 2020, the two-time Olympian will return to the United States to try to make the roster for the Indiana Pacers or at least earn a two-way contract.

