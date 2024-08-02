Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Drop Finale to Brazil
Nebrasketball's Keisei Tominaga's Paris Olympics have come to a close.
Team Japan fell to Brazil 102-84 Friday. That leaves the Japanese Men's National Team with an 0-3 record and last place in Group B.
Former Husker Tominaga got his most run in Paris against the Brazilians. After playing a total of 55 seconds over the first two games, Tominaga played 6:59 Friday. He managed to score two points on 1-of-5 shooting, including an 0-for-4 effort from deep.
That ends the Paris Olympics for Tominaga. After having played in 3x3 Basketball in Tokyo 2020, the two-time Olympian will return to the United States to try to make the roster for the Indiana Pacers or at least earn a two-way contract.
Watch a replay of the Japan-Brazil game on Peacock.
Full results for Huskers in Paris
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.