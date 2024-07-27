All Huskers

Huskers in Paris: Keisei Tominaga and Japan Fall to Germany

Former Nebrasketball sharpshooter Keisei Tominaga had no impact in the opening game loss for Japan at the Paris Olympics.

Kaleb Henry

Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Germany point guard Maodo Lo (4) works to move past Japan point guard Yuki Kawamura (5) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Jul 27, 2024; Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France; Germany point guard Maodo Lo (4) works to move past Japan point guard Yuki Kawamura (5) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. / John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
A loss to begin the Olympic run for Team Japan.

Former Nebrasketball star Keisei Tominaga and Japan fell to Germany 97-77 in their opening game of Paris 2024. The Germans shot 54% from the floor to run away with the contest.

Japan gets one point in the group standings for the loss while Germany picks up two points.

The Japanese squad struggled from deep, hoisting 35 attempts but making just 12. A notable scoring specialist, especially from beyond the arc, Tominaga did not score in the game. As a matter of fact, he did not take a shot in the 49 seconds of time he got on the floor.

Japan is back in action July 30 at 10:15 a.m. against France.

