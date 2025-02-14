Nebraska Basketball's Shocking Turnaround: From Collapse to March Contender
Nebraska basketball has had a roller coaster of a season.
The Husker entered the year with high expectations after making the NCAA Tournament last year and returning most of the production from that team. However, things got off to a rocky start in 2025.
After starting the year 6-1, things really fell apart in Big Ten play. The Huskers lost six games in a row and were 13-8 heading into a matchup with No. 18 Illinois. They were also 3-7 in the conference. Then things changed.
Nebraska turned a six-game losing streak into a four-game winning streak and turned its fortunes around in a big way. In the latest Bracketology from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Nebraska is listed as a 10 seed in the South Region and is matched up with Clemson in Wichita, Kansas.
The Huskers had essentially fallen out of most tournament projections amidst their six-game losing streak. However, the Huskers' best players have stepped up and led the charge to turn the season around. Brice Williams has scored at least 20 points in five straight games and is playing like the best scorer in the Big Ten. He is avergaing 24.4 points in the last five games.
Juwan Gary has also been playing his best basketball of the season. He is averaging 20.3 points per game in the last four games for Nebraska, providing a badly needed scoring punch for a team that desperately needed a co-star for Williams to run with.
As the regular season winds down, Nebraska finds itself in a much stronger position than it was just a few weeks ago. With momentum on their side and their key players peaking at the right time, the Huskers have a real opportunity to not only secure an NCAA Tournament bid but also make some noise in March.
If they can continue their strong play and build on their recent success, this team has the potential to be a tough out for any opponent in the tournament. Nebraska fans have endured plenty of highs and lows this season, but the possibility of a deep postseason run remains within reach.
