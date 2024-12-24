Nebraska Men's Basketball is First Team Out in Latest Bracketology
The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team is off to a strong start this season, sitting at 9-2, but their NCAA Tournament hopes remain uncertain.
In the latest NCAA Bracketology update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, Nebraska is the first team out of the field. Along with Nebraska on the first four out list are Vanderbilt, BYU, and Iowa. This position reflects the promise the Huskers have shown while highlighting the work they still need to do to secure a tournament berth.
The Huskers still have two games remaining before Big Ten conference play resumes on January 4, when they face UCLA. These final non-conference games provide a chance to build momentum and avoid any potential setbacks that could hurt their standing. Their only two losses this season have come in a close game against Saint Mary's and a blowout loss in their conference opener to Michigan State.
The start of Big Ten play will bring significant challenges, but also opportunities. The conference is known for its depth and talent, meaning Nebraska will have chances to earn critical Quad 1 wins against teams like Purdue, Illinois, and Oregon. However, the Big Ten’s competitiveness also means the margin for error will be slim.
For Nebraska, being the first team out is a reminder of how close they are to breaking through. If the Huskers can perform well in the Big Ten, they have a legitimate shot at earning a spot in March Madness. Every game matters, and the Huskers have the tools to make this a season to remember, as the program chases its first ever win in March Madness.
The Huskers will be back in action on Wednesday night for a Christmas showdown with Oregon State.
