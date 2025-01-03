All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball's Britt Prince Claims Jordan Larson Award

The freshman guard from Elkhorn earned the 2024 award for the most outstanding high school girls athlete in the state.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Chattanooga.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Chattanooga. / Nebraska Athletics
The honors continue to roll in for Britt Prince.

Current Nebraska women's basketball freshman guard Britt Prince was awarded the 2024 Jordan Larson Girl's Athlete of the Year award from the Jet Foundation on Friday. She is the first winner of the award, and was selected from 18 candidates for the honor.

Prince was the most-coveted women's basketball recruit in Nebraska during her four-year tenure at Elkhorn North high School. She captured consecutive Nebraska High School Player of the Year honors her junior and senior seasons from both Gatorade and MaxPreps while leading the state in both scoring and assists as a senior. The guard ended her prep career with the Nebraska Class B scoring record with 2,491 points - surpassing previous record-holder Jordan Hooper, a former Husker All-American.

Nebraska women's basketball guard Britt Prince drives against Creighton.
Nebraska women's basketball guard Britt Prince drives against Creighton. / Nebraska Athletics

Prince also totaled 271 career points in the state tournament, matching Hooper or second on the state tournament scoring list. Prince ended her high school career averaging 24.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest while hitting 59 percent of her shots from the floor including 46 percent of her three-pointers and 92 percent of her free throws. She was a four-time Super State and All-Nebraska selection.

Prince was also a premier athlete in track and field, aiding Elkhorn North on their record-setting 1,600 and 3,200 meter relays at the state meet and medaled in both the 400 and 800 meter runs.

The current Husker beat out fellow finalists Alexis Jensen and Sonora DeFini for the Jordan Larson award. Jensen, from Gretna High School, is a Nebraska softball commit as a pitcher, while DeFini, a Gretna East student, is committed to Oklahoma State for women's soccer. The three were ranked by a voting panel of media members and high school contributors.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Kansas City.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince shoots against Kansas City. / Nebraska Athletics

Since beginning her tenure in Lincoln under coach Amy Williams, Prince has been a consistent scoring threat starting all 13 contests this season while averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The guard is knocking down 40 percent of her three-point attempts and is shooting over 48 percent on all field goals.

Prince's top performances came in a 113-70 Nebraska win over South Dakota on Nov. 16, adding 23 points in 25 minutes. The Elkhorn native then followed up with a 20 point showing in a loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.

“My expectations for Britt are that she’s going to come in and play hard, she’s going to be a great teammate, she’s going to find a way to impact the game and make everybody else around her better, and we’re already seeing that on a daily basis,” Coach Williams said at Big Ten Media Days. “She’s working really, really hard to improve, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. But offensively, we just see flashes — she’s an outstanding passer, she makes good decisions, she instinctively has a good handle.

The Larson Award, named in honor of Nebraska Hall of Famer and four-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson, will be presented April 10 at the 14th annual Jet Award Gala at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

