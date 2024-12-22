Nebraska Women's Basketball Falls at No. 17 Georgia Tech
The non-conference slate is over with Nebraska women's basketball, ending with a loss
No. 23 Nebraska fell at No. 17 Georgia Tech Saturday, 72-61. The Huskers are now 10-2 on the year while the Yellow Jackets improve 13-0.
Both teams shot below 40%, with Nebraska managing 34.3% and Georgia Tech 38.7%. The teams had the same number of made 3s with six.
Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 20 points to go with 10 rebounds, notching another double-double. Britt Prince and Logan Nissley also scored in double figures with 11 points each.
Nebraska will take time off for the Christmas holiday before returning to Big Ten play at No. 1 and unbeaten UCLA in Los Angeles on Dec. 29. Tip is set for 4 p.m. CST on B1G+.
