Nebraska Women's Basketball Beats Doane in Exhibition, 89-52

Nebraska women's basketball wrapped up the preseason with a dominant exhibition showing, beating NAIA Doane 89-52.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska basketball forward Alexis Markowski (40) grabs the ball against Doane.
Nebraska basketball forward Alexis Markowski (40) grabs the ball against Doane. / Nebraska Athletics
The Huskers beat NAIA Doane 89-52 Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Tigers, who went 16-13 overall and 11-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2023-24, enjoyed their first winning season since 2011-12.

Despite the 37-point victory, Nebraska didn't take a commanding lead until the second quarter. Leading 26-21, the Huskers closed out the half on a 14-5 run to go up by double digits and never letting the game get close.

Nebraska shot 43.8% on the night, including 8-for-27 from 3. Doane made 38% of its shots, including 6-of-17 3s.

NU grabbed 21 steals as part of 29 turnovers for the visitors.

Preseason All-Big Ten honoree Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 16 points, adding 10 rebounds for the double-double. Newcomers Britt Prince (12) and Alberte Rimdal (10) also scored in double figures.

The preseason No. 23 Huskers will open the season on Nov. 4. Nebraska and Omaha will tip off at noon CST.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

