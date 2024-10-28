Nebraska Women's Basketball Beats Doane in Exhibition, 89-52
Nebraska women's basketball wrapped up the preseason with a dominant exhibition showing.
The Huskers beat NAIA Doane 89-52 Sunday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Tigers, who went 16-13 overall and 11-11 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference in 2023-24, enjoyed their first winning season since 2011-12.
Despite the 37-point victory, Nebraska didn't take a commanding lead until the second quarter. Leading 26-21, the Huskers closed out the half on a 14-5 run to go up by double digits and never letting the game get close.
Nebraska shot 43.8% on the night, including 8-for-27 from 3. Doane made 38% of its shots, including 6-of-17 3s.
NU grabbed 21 steals as part of 29 turnovers for the visitors.
Preseason All-Big Ten honoree Alexis Markowski scored a game-high 16 points, adding 10 rebounds for the double-double. Newcomers Britt Prince (12) and Alberte Rimdal (10) also scored in double figures.
The preseason No. 23 Huskers will open the season on Nov. 4. Nebraska and Omaha will tip off at noon CST.
