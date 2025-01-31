Nebraska Women's Basketball Bounces Back, Holds Off Purdue
After seeing their five-game winning streak come to a close, Nebraska women's basketball couldn't afford to go to the worst team in the league and lose.
Nebraska did not disappoint, holding off Purdue in West Lafayette, 74-68. The Huskers improve to 16-5 on the year and 7-3 in Big Ten play while the Boilermakers fall to 7-14 overall and 0-10 in the league.
Britt Prince scored Nebraska's final nine points of the game to seal the victory. She finished with a game-high 23 points.
The Huskers shot 44.3% for the game, including for 2-of-13 from 3. The Boilermakers shot 50% from the field, making 9-of-20 3s.
Nebraska stays on the road Sunday at Indiana. Tip in Bloomington is slated for 11 a.m. CST on FS1.
