Nebraska Women's Basketball Set to Return to Sanford Pentagon in 2026, 2027

Nebraska basketball fans can continue to get comfortable in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Nebraska athletics and Husker women's basketball announced Tuesday that the program would return to the iconic Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, making the Huskers' third and fourth straight appearances at the Pentagon. The games were announced by Sanford Sports as part of "The Invitational at the Pentagon."

The Huskers will face off against two former conference rivals, taking on Kansas on Nov. 14, 2026 then battling Kansas State on Nov. 6, 2027. Nebraska is joined by Minnesota as Big Ten Conference representatives in the Invitational, as the Gophers will face Kansas State in 2026 and Kansas in 2027.

Nebraska guard Kennadi Williams drives against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. | Nebraska Athletics

“These four programs represent some of the best women’s basketball in the country,” Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports, said in a release from Nebraska Athletics. “All four schools have tremendous players, coaching staffs, and fanbases within driving distance of Sioux Falls. We’re grateful to be able to host them for the next two years at the Sanford Pentagon.”

Nebraska has had early-season success in its non-conference matchups the past two seasons at the Pentagon, downing South Dakota 113-70 in 2024 and toppling North Dakota State 82-70 in November earlier this season. While no announcement has been made from the men's basketball program on a return to the Sanford Pentagon, Nebraska played back-to-back dates with men's and women's hoops the past two seasons.

"Playing quality opponents and old conference rivals like Kansas and Kansas State the next two years should give Husker fans some great reasons to be excited about following us to the Pentagon," Nebraska coach Amy Williams said in the Huskers' press release.

Big-time hoops are coming to the Sanford Pentagon. @HuskerWBB, @GopherWBB, @KUWBball, and @KStateWBB will face off in a powerhouse doubleheader at the Sanford Pentagon in November 2026 and 2027.



Learn more: https://t.co/MocdlcJaFY pic.twitter.com/ZPpVUKgVWK — Sanford Sports Complex (@sanford_complex) February 24, 2026

Kansas is making a return to the Sanford Pentagon for the second and third time in the coming years after falling to Iowa in 2024, 71-58. Kansas State will be making its first appearance in the arena for The Invitational.

The step up in competition will be a notable addition for Nebraska's non-conference schedule for the 2026-27 season compared to past years under Williams. In the Huskers' current season, Nebraska only played two power conference opponents, with in-state rival Creighton traveling from Omaha to Lincoln and the Huskers battling Virginia during the Emerald Coast Classic. Likewise, the 2024-25 season included only two power conference opponents as NU faced Creighton in Omaha and Georgia Tech in Atlanta in mid-December.

Kansas head coach Brandon Schneider brings his team in to a huddle during a game | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For coach Amy Williams, the concern is not about facing top-tier opponents for experience before Big Ten Conference play, but instead adding as many wins to Nebraska's season tally for more postseason opportunities. The Huskers' coach noted on Sports Nightly Tuesday night that Nebraska is in a "good position" for the current NET rankings and the "wins above the bubble" national metric, sitting at 17-11 overall and 6-11 in Big Ten play.

The Huskers exited non-conference play with a perfect 11-0 record with wins over Northwestern St., Samford, Creighton, North Dakota State, Oral Roberts, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Virginia, Bradley, Omaha, Illinois State, and Cal Baptist. Eight of the 11 non-conference contests were home tilts for Nebraska at Pinnacle Bank Arena, while the remaining three were true neutral site matchups against North Dakota State at the Sanford Pentagon and the Purdue University-Fort Wayne and Virginia contests coming in Niceville, Fla.

Amy Williams, Nebraska's head coach, is seen during the Purdue Fort Wayne game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla. | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The announcement of the Sanford Pentagon matchups provides the first insights into Nebraska's 2026-27 and 2027-28 schedules. Nebraska will have three new potential game-changers joining the program from the recruitment ranks, as Amy Williams added a trio of top-100 high school recruits for next season to continue the buzz of the program.

Ashlyn Koupal, the No. 11 overall prospect nationally and top-rated player in South Dakota, may have a chance to play in her home state after signing with Nebraska in November. The 6-2 forward from Wagner has "great versatility" according to Williams, giving the soon-to-be true freshman potential to join a young roster for the 2026-27 season. The senior averaged 22.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.3 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game as a junior and has begun cruising to new heights as a senior. The McDonald's All-American and reigning South Dakota Player of the Year was averaging 30.0 points and 15.5 rebounds per game for Wagner prior to February, and set the Wagner High School single-game scoring record with 42 points earlier this season.

As for the current season, the Huskers return to action Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena for Senior Day, hosting Rutgers at 1 p.m. CST, with television coverage on B1G+ and radio coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.