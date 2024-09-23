Nebrasketball Coach Fred Hoiberg to Undergo Pacemaker Replacement Procedure
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is set to have his second pacemaker replacement procedure later this week. Hoiberg originally needed a pacemaker in 2005 after an open-heart surgery.
Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will undergo a medical procedure this Friday.
The Huskers' head coach will have his pacemaker replaced. This will be the second pacemaker to be replaced for Hoiberg. He previously underwent the procedure in 2014.
The pacemaker was originally placed in 2005 when Hoiberg had open-heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm. He is slated to meet with the media Tuesday as part of his regular preseason availability.
