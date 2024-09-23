All Huskers

Nebrasketball Coach Fred Hoiberg to Undergo Pacemaker Replacement Procedure

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg is set to have his second pacemaker replacement procedure later this week. Hoiberg originally needed a pacemaker in 2005 after an open-heart surgery.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum.
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg watches during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies in the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will undergo a medical procedure this Friday.

The Huskers' head coach will have his pacemaker replaced. This will be the second pacemaker to be replaced for Hoiberg. He previously underwent the procedure in 2014.

The pacemaker was originally placed in 2005 when Hoiberg had open-heart surgery to repair an aortic aneurysm. He is slated to meet with the media Tuesday as part of his regular preseason availability.

MORE: Nebraska Football vs. Rutgers Kickoff Time Announced

MORE: Doc's Diagnosis: Nebraska Football's Collapse Against Illinois

MORE: Common Fan: Nebraska Football Takes a Step Back in Loss to Illinois

MORE: Dave Feit: Hard Lessons and Silver Linings in Nebraska’s Loss to Illinois

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Secret to Success: Playing for Each Other

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball