Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball Instant Reaction, Football Lands a Big Transfer

NIck Handley and T.J. Henning gave an instant reaction to Nebrasketball's upset of No. 16 Oregon and dove into football's big transfer news.

NIck Handley and T.J. Henning gave an instant reaction to Nebraska men's basketball's 77-71 victory over No. 16 Oregon. Nebraska has now defeated back-to-back ranked teams as they set their sights on a successful February stretch.

The guys also discuss the potential impact of the Rocco Spindler transfer addition to the offensive line.

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

