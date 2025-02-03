Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball Instant Reaction, Football Lands a Big Transfer
NIck Handley and T.J. Henning gave an instant reaction to Nebrasketball's upset of No. 16 Oregon and dove into football's big transfer news.
In this story:
NIck Handley and T.J. Henning gave an instant reaction to Nebraska men's basketball's 77-71 victory over No. 16 Oregon. Nebraska has now defeated back-to-back ranked teams as they set their sights on a successful February stretch.
The guys also discuss the potential impact of the Rocco Spindler transfer addition to the offensive line.
Watch the episode below!
