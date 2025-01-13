Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Rough Week and a Massive Offensive Line Addition
Nick Handley and T.J. Henning recap a tough week for the Nebraska men's basketball team, and the reason for calm despite two straight losses.
In this story:
Nick Handley and T.J. Henning recap a tough week for the Nebraska men's basketball team, and the reason for calm despite two straight losses. They also discuss the impact of a major addition to the Nebraska offensive line, and a surprise start for the Omaha basketball team.
Watch the full episode below.
