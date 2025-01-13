All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Rough Week and a Massive Offensive Line Addition

Nick Handley and T.J. Henning recap a tough week for the Nebraska men's basketball team, and the reason for calm despite two straight losses. They also discuss the impact of a major addition to the Nebraska offensive line, and a surprise start for the Omaha basketball team.

Watch the full episode below.

NICK HANDLEY

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

