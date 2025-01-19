All Huskers

Nick Handley Show: Nebrasketball's Struggles & Will Notre Dame Pull the Upset?

Nick Handley and T.J. Henning discuss the extended struggles for Nebraska men's basketball and look at the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Nick Handley

Nick Handley and T.J. Henning discuss Nebraska men's basketball's most recent week that saw the Huskers go 0-2. They get into what Nebraska can do to end the four-game losing streak. Nick and T.J. also give their College Football Playoff national championship prediction for Monday night.

Nick Handley was born in Omaha and went to both Millard South and Millard West High School. He then attended University of Nebraska at Omaha and studied broadcast/communications. Nick has over 20 years experience covering local sports and most recently was a sports talk show host on AM590 ESPN Omaha and 1620 The Zone. He has also been a part of the Nebraska and Creighton baseball broadcast teams. Nick currently serves the role as the public address announcer for Omaha Maverick Hockey.

