No. 21 Nebraska Women's Basketball Handles Southern, 84-58
A slow start was capped off by a dominant final three quarters for the Huskers Tuesday evening.
No. 21 Nebraska women's basketball handled Southern 84-58. The Huskers improve to 3-0 while the Jaguars fall to 0-4.
The game started out ugly, with Nebraska managing just 31% shooting in the first quarter and never finding a flow on that end of the floor. Southern kept things close, making three of their first six 3-point attempts.
After the opening frame, NU led just 15-13.
That lead grew to 10 points by halftime, with the Huskers closing on an 8-0 run. NU shot 70% in the second quarter.
Southern opened the third quarter with a 3, but Nebraska answered with a 12-3 run and never let the game get to single digits again. The Huskers led by as much as 28 points before finishing with a 26-point victory.
NU shot 49.1% for the game, including 5-of-14 on 3s. The Jaguars shot 37.3%, making 8-of-21 3s.
The big differences came on the glass and at the free throw line. Nebraska won the rebounding battle 46-26, including 18-11 on the offensive end. At the stripe, the Huskers went 25-of-36 while the Jaguars shot just 10 free throws, making six of them.
Alexis Markowski and Natalie Potts proved a dominant duo for the home side. Markowski scored a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds. Potts poured in a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Alberte Rimdal also scored in double figures, tallying 13 points.
Returning from an injury that kept her out of the win over Southeastern Louisiana last Saturday, Britt Prince contributed six points, three rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 26 minutes of work.
Nebraska is back in action Saturday, taking on South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
