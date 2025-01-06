Sunday Standings: Nebraska Women's Basketball 10th in the Big Ten
The Huskers got a much-needed win on Sunday to stay top 10 in the Big Ten.
Nebraska women's basketball snapped a three-game skid on Sunday to get to .500 in the league. That helped the Big Red stay closer to the middle of the league than the bottom.
Below are the scores from this week’s games.
Tuesday, December 31
- Washington 84, Illinois 75
- Oregon 85, Northwestern 65
- Minnesota 59, Wisconsin 50
Wednesday, January 1
- #23 Iowa 80, Penn State 68
- #21 Michigan State 77, Purdue 59
- #4 USC 75, Nebraska 55
- #1 UCLA 86, #24 Michigan 70
Thursday, January 2
- #8 Maryland 78, Rutgers 61
Saturday, January 4
- #1 UCLA 73, Indiana 62
- Oregon 68, Wisconsin 52
Sunday, January 5
- #8 Maryland 74, #23 Iowa 66
- Minnesota 68, Illinois 61
- Nebraska 72, Penn State 61
- #10 Ohio State 92, Northwestern 62
- #4 USC 92, Rutgers 42
Nebraska remains in the top 10 in the league, but only slightly. Below are this week’s Sunday standings.
- #1 UCLA 4-0 (15-0)
- #8 Maryland 4-0 (14-0)
- #4 USC 4-0 (13-1)
- #10 Ohio State 3-0 (14-0)
- Minnesota 3-1 (15-1)
- #21 Michigan State 2-1 (12-2)
- Washington 2-1 (11-4)
- Indiana 2-1 (10-4)
- #23 Iowa 2-2 (12-3)
- Nebraska 2-2 (11-4)
- Oregon 2-2 (11-4)
- #24 Michigan 1-2 (10-4)
- Illinois 1-3 (11-4)
- Wisconsin 1-3 (10-5)
- Pursue 0-3 (7-7))
- Penn State 0-4 (9-6)
- Rutgers 0-4 (8-7)
- Northwestern 0-4 (7-8)
