The Stretch Big: Creighton Preview with Jon Walker
It is a rivalry game day in Nebraska. Jacob Bigelow preview's Nebraska men's basketball's game against Creighton with Jon Walker of the Omaha World-Herald.
In this story:
It is a rivalry game day in Nebraska.
Jacob Bigelow opens the show by giving his thoughts on the state of the Nebraska vs. Creighton rivalry and gives some general thoughts on both basketball matchups between the two schools today. Bigelow is then joined by Jon Walker from the Omaha World-Herald to preview and discuss both contests.
