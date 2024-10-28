The Stretch Big: Grand Valley State Exhibition, Utah 'Secret' Scrimmage
Jacob Bigelow gives his thoughts and takeaways from Nebraska men's basketball's exhibition game against Grand Valley State that wrapped up the preseason for the Huskers. He also shares some nuggets from the "secret" scrimmage against Utah. Bigelow wraps up the show by discussing some other notable exhibition and scrimmage results, and shares thoughts on the passing of South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.
Watch the episode above.
This season of the Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the flock today at birddarts.com.
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball to Battle Minnesota for $5 Bits of Broken Chair Trophy
MORE: Big Ten Announces Volleyball Schedule Changes Impacting Two Nebraska Matches
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Honored with First Conference Weekly Honor
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Remains Behind Pittsburgh in AVCA Polls, Loses First Place Vote
MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Ohio State
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.