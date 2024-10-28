All Huskers

The Stretch Big: Grand Valley State Exhibition, Utah 'Secret' Scrimmage

Jacob Bigelow wraps up the preseason by giving his thoughts on Nebraska men's basketball's "secret" scrimmage with Utah, exhibition against Grand Valley State, and thoughts on the passing of South Florida's Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Jacob Bigelow

In this story:

Jacob Bigelow gives his thoughts and takeaways from Nebraska men's basketball's exhibition game against Grand Valley State that wrapped up the preseason for the Huskers. He also shares some nuggets from the "secret" scrimmage against Utah. Bigelow wraps up the show by discussing some other notable exhibition and scrimmage results, and shares thoughts on the passing of South Florida coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Watch the episode above.

