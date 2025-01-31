The Stretch Big: Nebraskall Upsets No. 18 Illinois in Overtime
Nebraska men's basketball upset No. 18 Illinois in overtime Thursday to end a six-game losing streak, and Jacob Bigelow has some thoughts
In this story:
Listen to the episode below.
