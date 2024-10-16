All Huskers

The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction

Jacob Bigelow begins a new season of The Stretch Big by reacting to Nebraska men's basketball Red-White Scrimmage at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Jacob Bigelow

College basketball season is right around the corner and Jacob Bigelow is back with thoughts on Nebraska's intrasquad scrimmage this past weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Bigelow shares some general thoughts and observations, because it is just a scrimmage after all. He finishes the episode by talking preseason projections from the notable analytics sites and teases a significant guest for the next episode of the podcast.

This season of the Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the flock today at birddarts.com

Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.

Watch the episode above, or listen to it through Spotify below.

JACOB BIGELOW

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

