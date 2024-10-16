The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Scrimmage Overreaction
College basketball season is right around the corner and Jacob Bigelow is back with thoughts on Nebraska's intrasquad scrimmage this past weekend at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. Bigelow shares some general thoughts and observations, because it is just a scrimmage after all. He finishes the episode by talking preseason projections from the notable analytics sites and teases a significant guest for the next episode of the podcast.
This season of the Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the flock today at birddarts.com
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
Watch the episode above, or listen to it through Spotify below.
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Indiana-Nebraska Football Prediction Show with a Hoosiers Insider
MORE: Dave Feit's Nebraska Midseason Coaching Grades
MORE: Nebraska-Indiana Preview with Sammy Jacobs of Hoosier Huddle
MORE: Analytics Preview of Nebraska vs. Indiana
MORE: Nebraska Football's Matt Rhule Shares His Transfer Portal Philosophy
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.