The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Season Preview with Wilson Moore

Jacob Bigelow is joined by Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald to preview the season for Nebraska men's basketball.

Jacob Bigelow

Jacob Bigelow is joined by Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald to preview the season for Nebraska men's basketball. They discuss the roster, give an outlook for the season at large, and look at the factors that could determine the ceiling for this year's team. The guys finish by discussing the Big Ten and where Nebraska may fall in the pecking order.

This season of the Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the flock today at birddarts.com.

Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.

Watch the episode above, or listen on Spotify below.

JACOB BIGELOW

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

