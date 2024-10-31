The Stretch Big: Nebrasketball Season Preview with Wilson Moore
Jacob Bigelow is joined by Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald to preview the season for Nebraska men's basketball.
In this story:
Jacob Bigelow is joined by Wilson Moore of the Omaha World-Herald to preview the season for Nebraska men's basketball. They discuss the roster, give an outlook for the season at large, and look at the factors that could determine the ceiling for this year's team. The guys finish by discussing the Big Ten and where Nebraska may fall in the pecking order.
This season of the Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the flock today at birddarts.com.
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
Watch the episode above, or listen on Spotify below.
