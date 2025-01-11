The Stretch Big: Purdue Basketball Preview with Joe Jackson
Jacob Bigelow is back with podcast episode and he welcomes back friend of the program Joe Jackson.
In this story:
For the first time in a while, Jacob Bigelow is back with podcast episode and he welcomes back friend of the program Joe Jackson to discuss for big picture Big Ten Basketball, thoughts on Nebraska’s season so far, and preview Sunday’s matchup between Nebraska and No. 20 Purdue at Mackey Arena.
This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.
Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.
Watch the episode above, or listen to it on Spotify below.
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Signee Campbell Flynn Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year
MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Will Nebraska Bounce Back at Purdue?
MORE: I-80 Club: A Nebrasketball Bounce-Back, College Football Playoffs, Husker Football's Offseason
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Middle Blocker Andi Jackson's High School Jersey to Be Retired
MORE: Arizona Transfer Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published