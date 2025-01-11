All Huskers

The Stretch Big: Purdue Basketball Preview with Joe Jackson

Jacob Bigelow is back with podcast episode and he welcomes back friend of the program Joe Jackson.

Jacob Bigelow

Nebraska-Purdue Basketball Preview with Joe Jackson
Nebraska-Purdue Basketball Preview with Joe Jackson / HuskerMax
In this story:

For the first time in a while, Jacob Bigelow is back with podcast episode and he welcomes back friend of the program Joe Jackson to discuss for big picture Big Ten Basketball, thoughts on Nebraska’s season so far, and preview Sunday’s matchup between Nebraska and No. 20 Purdue at Mackey Arena.

This season of The Stretch Big is presented by Bird Darts. Join the Flock today at birddarts.com.

Follow the show on Twitter @StretchBigPod. Follow Jacob on Twitter @JacobABigelow.

Watch the episode above, or listen to it on Spotify below.

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Signee Campbell Flynn Wins Gatorade National Player of the Year

MORE: Nebrasketball Brunch Show: Will Nebraska Bounce Back at Purdue?

MORE: I-80 Club: A Nebrasketball Bounce-Back, College Football Playoffs, Husker Football's Offseason

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Middle Blocker Andi Jackson's High School Jersey to Be Retired

MORE: Arizona Transfer Defensive Back Marquis Groves-Killebrew Commits to Nebraska

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Jacob Bigelow
JACOB BIGELOW

Jacob Bigelow is a lifelong Nebraskan, a part time sportswriter, and the host of the Stretch Big with Jacob Bigelow, a college basketball centric podcast talking Nebraska Basketball, the Big Ten, and college basketball at large. Jacob shares insights analysis on the Huskers, as well as other happenings from around college hoops, you may even hear insight shared with him by coaches throughout the college ranks. Jacob knows Nebraska Basketball and Big Ten Basketball well after spending three seasons as a student manager at Nebraska.

Home/Basketball